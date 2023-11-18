Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,411,989 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $361,562,000 after buying an additional 119,216 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 466,452 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,226,000 after purchasing an additional 141,860 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,530,000 after purchasing an additional 45,258 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,210 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

Best Buy Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE BBY opened at $68.22 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.34%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

