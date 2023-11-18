US Bancorp DE Sells 772 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aflac were worth $15,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $82.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,556 shares of company stock worth $13,413,385. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

