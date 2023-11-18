Clarius Group LLC Sells 122 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Citigroup cut their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $127.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.71 and its 200 day moving average is $188.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

