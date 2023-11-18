US Bancorp DE Acquires 531 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of Clorox worth $21,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $139.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.12 and its 200 day moving average is $148.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.