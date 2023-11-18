US Bancorp DE Purchases 4,267 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,027,000 after acquiring an additional 361,460 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,725,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

