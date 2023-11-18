US Bancorp DE Sells 5,175 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.21.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $127.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.46.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

