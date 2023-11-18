Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,522,127,000 after acquiring an additional 194,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,030 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHI opened at $128.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

