Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC's holdings in Centene were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Centene by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 931,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,822,000 after buying an additional 86,575 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,154,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,263,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,215,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CNC opened at $72.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $87.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

