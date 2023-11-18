Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $460,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,038 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AT&T by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,548,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,500,000 after acquiring an additional 529,265 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,380,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 36,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 30,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.92 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

