Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MLM opened at $462.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $468.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.