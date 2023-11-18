Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $110.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

