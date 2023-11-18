Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

FITB stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

