Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,532 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 508,540 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,422,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on STM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:STM opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

