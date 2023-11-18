Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 117 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 6,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $205.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.51. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.37 and a 1 year high of $210.98.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

