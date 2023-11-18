Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $511,000 Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Centene by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 931,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after purchasing an additional 86,575 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,154,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Centene by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,263,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,215,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $72.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $87.84.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

