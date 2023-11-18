Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,602,000 after purchasing an additional 188,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $173.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $179.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.82.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

