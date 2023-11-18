Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $681,000 Holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned about 0.08% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $879.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

