Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $46.90 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,017 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of CenterPoint Energy worth $46,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

In other news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

