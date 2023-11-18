Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,616,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 89,402 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $49,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,350,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,412,000 after buying an additional 109,686 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,497,000.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -172.22%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.