Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,899 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.56% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $51,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $401,912,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $158.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.39.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.