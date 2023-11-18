Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 89,719 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,719 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $51,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

