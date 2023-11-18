Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,729 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.67% of EastGroup Properties worth $52,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 113.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EGP stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.44. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.08.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

