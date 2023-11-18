Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 70,564 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,564 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Biogen worth $53,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 82.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $228.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $220.86 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biogen

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.