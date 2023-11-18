BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-3.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.85.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.22. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $78.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,286,176.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,084. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

