Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 200,306 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200,306 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Dominion Energy worth $54,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $46.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

