Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.

Piper Sandler Companies has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to earn $10.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $154.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $120.97 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PIPR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

