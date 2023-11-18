Wintrust Investments LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

FPX stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $769.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.05. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $75.74 and a 1 year high of $95.44.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

