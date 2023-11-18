Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $129.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $97.12 and a one year high of $131.05.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.