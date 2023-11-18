Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Robbins Farley lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average of $125.63. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $138.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

