Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,575. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $268.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.70 and a 200 day moving average of $233.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.88 and a 12 month high of $274.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

