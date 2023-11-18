VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,256 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Natixis acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GDX opened at $28.44 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

