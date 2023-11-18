Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 5,003 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $147.98 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.34 and a 200 day moving average of $166.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

