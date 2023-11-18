Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 67.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP opened at $55.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average is $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $79.42.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Compass Point started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Properties news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Free Report

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

