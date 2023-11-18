Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,958,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 142,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $53,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Further Reading

