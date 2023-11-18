Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $262,000 in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Alpine Income Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 773.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 118,120 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PINE opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $20.79.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 215.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PINE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

