Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 4,427 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 122.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on REG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

