Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $248,000 Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQC opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

