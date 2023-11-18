LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 50,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LTC opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.93.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 118.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $504,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other LTC Properties news, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $504,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Gruber purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,630.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile



LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

