Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,765,000 after acquiring an additional 859,548 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,689,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,141,000 after acquiring an additional 81,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,594,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,341,000 after acquiring an additional 689,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,701,000 after purchasing an additional 384,092 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.30 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -307.69%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sabra Health Care REIT

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.