Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $2,161.56 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,177.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,924.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,981.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.