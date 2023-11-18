Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,536 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 0.6 %

SBRA stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -307.69%.

SBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.59.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

