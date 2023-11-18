Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,050 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

