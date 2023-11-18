Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $239,000 in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,123,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,287,000 after purchasing an additional 446,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,841,000 after acquiring an additional 916,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Flex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,086,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,080,000 after acquiring an additional 65,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,037 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

