Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.35.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $409.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $392.95 and its 200 day moving average is $433.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

