Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Workday were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $310,767,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Workday by 133.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,251,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,464,000 after purchasing an additional 716,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,951,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $231.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.62. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.22 and a 52 week high of $252.72.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.58.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

