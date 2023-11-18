Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.49. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $77.94.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $57,609,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,609,517.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,401,733 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

