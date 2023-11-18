Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 524.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 627,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,623,000 after acquiring an additional 527,224 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $77.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,609,517.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $57,609,517.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,390 shares of company stock worth $10,401,733 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

