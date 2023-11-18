Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $418,715,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,010,000 after buying an additional 1,133,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,824,000 after buying an additional 984,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $245.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $249.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.81.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,926 shares of company stock worth $22,505,073 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

