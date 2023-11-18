Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $199.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $175.70 and a 12-month high of $215.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

