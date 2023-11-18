Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,925 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.